JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tashi India consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Finolex Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.48% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 40.45% to Rs 562.07 crore

Net profit of Finolex Industries declined 22.48% to Rs 56.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 73.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.45% to Rs 562.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 943.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales562.07943.81 -40 OPM %15.7013.09 -PBDT96.17130.23 -26 PBT77.34113.46 -32 NP56.7273.17 -22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 15:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU