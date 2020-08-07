Finolex Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.48% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 40.45% to Rs 562.07 croreNet profit of Finolex Industries declined 22.48% to Rs 56.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 73.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.45% to Rs 562.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 943.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales562.07943.81 -40 OPM %15.7013.09 -PBDT96.17130.23 -26 PBT77.34113.46 -32 NP56.7273.17 -22
