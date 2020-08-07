Finolex Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.48% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 40.45% to Rs 562.07 crore

Net profit of Finolex Industries declined 22.48% to Rs 56.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 73.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.45% to Rs 562.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 943.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.562.07943.8115.7013.0996.17130.2377.34113.4656.7273.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)