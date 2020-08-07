D P Wires standalone net profit rises 65.78% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.14% to Rs 80.19 crore

Net profit of D P Wires rose 65.78% to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.14% to Rs 80.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 93.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.19% to Rs 16.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.41% to Rs 283.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 330.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

80.1993.40283.05330.728.444.137.957.507.334.5524.2325.876.654.1622.2724.294.993.0116.6917.42

