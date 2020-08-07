JUST IN
Tashi India consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2020 quarter
D P Wires standalone net profit rises 65.78% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.14% to Rs 80.19 crore

Net profit of D P Wires rose 65.78% to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.14% to Rs 80.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 93.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.19% to Rs 16.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.41% to Rs 283.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 330.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales80.1993.40 -14 283.05330.72 -14 OPM %8.444.13 -7.957.50 - PBDT7.334.55 61 24.2325.87 -6 PBT6.654.16 60 22.2724.29 -8 NP4.993.01 66 16.6917.42 -4

