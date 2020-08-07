JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tashi India consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

JK Agri Genetics standalone net profit rises 31.04% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 10.16% to Rs 123.63 crore

Net profit of JK Agri Genetics rose 31.04% to Rs 19.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 10.16% to Rs 123.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 112.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales123.63112.23 10 OPM %25.8020.91 -PBDT31.7321.17 50 PBT30.7820.16 53 NP19.2114.66 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 15:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU