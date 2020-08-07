JK Agri Genetics standalone net profit rises 31.04% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 10.16% to Rs 123.63 crore

Net profit of JK Agri Genetics rose 31.04% to Rs 19.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 10.16% to Rs 123.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 112.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.123.63112.2325.8020.9131.7321.1730.7820.1619.2114.66

