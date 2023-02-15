First Custodian Fund(I) standalone net profit declines 31.58% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of First Custodian Fund(I) declined 31.58% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.080.06212.50433.330.160.250.140.230.130.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)