First Custodian Fund(I) standalone net profit declines 31.58% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of First Custodian Fund(I) declined 31.58% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.080.06 33 OPM %212.50433.33 -PBDT0.160.25 -36 PBT0.140.23 -39 NP0.130.19 -32
