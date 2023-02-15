HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit declines 31.24% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.70% to Rs 301.59 crore

Net profit of HPL Electric & Power declined 31.24% to Rs 6.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.70% to Rs 301.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 280.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.301.59280.0411.5313.3216.1621.159.819.256.369.25

