HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit declines 31.24% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.70% to Rs 301.59 crore

Net profit of HPL Electric & Power declined 31.24% to Rs 6.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.70% to Rs 301.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 280.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales301.59280.04 8 OPM %11.5313.32 -PBDT16.1621.15 -24 PBT9.819.25 6 NP6.369.25 -31

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:40 IST

