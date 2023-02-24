Five-Star Business raises Rs 49 cr via NCDs

The NBFC on Friday announced that it has issued non convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 49 crore on private placement basis.

The company has issued and allotted 4,900 rated, listed, senior, secured, redeemable, taxable, transferable NCDs with a face value & issue price of Rs 1 lakh each aggregating upto Rs 49 crore on 24 February 2023.

Five-Star Business Finance engaged in the business of Non Banking Financial Institution without accepting public deposits (NBFC-ND). The company is primarily engaged in providing loans for business purposes, house renovation / extension purposes and other mortgage purposes.

The company's net profit jumped 27.8% to Rs 151 crore on 22.3% rise in total income to Rs 388.72 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)