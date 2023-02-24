Olectra Greentech Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Rattanindia Power Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 February 2023.

Olectra Greentech Ltd spiked 17.31% to Rs 471.65 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38597 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd surged 9.94% to Rs 425.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60085 shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd soared 9.15% to Rs 57.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd added 8.92% to Rs 126.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rattanindia Power Ltd gained 8.87% to Rs 3.56. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 53.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

