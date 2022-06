FM To Release Assessment Report Of States/UTs Based On Implementation Of Business Reforms Action Plan

Nirmala Sitharaman, Hon'ble Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs will release the assessment report of States/UTs under Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP), 2020 on Thursday, 30th June 2022 in New Delhi. BRAP 2020 includes 301 reform points that cover 15 business regulatory areas such as Access to Information, Single Window System, Labour, Environment, Sectoral Reforms and other reforms spanning across the lifecycle of a typical business.

Sectoral reforms have been introduced for the first time in BRAP 2020 wherein 72 Reforms were identified across 9 sectors, namely, trade license, healthcare, legal metrology, cinema halls, hospitality, fire NOC, telecom, movie shooting and tourism. Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), since 2014, has been releasing Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) for steering business reforms to create an investor-friendly ecosystem across the country. So far 4 editions of the assessment of States/UTs have been released, and the latest edition is for 2020 assessment.

