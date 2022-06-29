FM To Release Assessment Report Of States/UTs Based On Implementation Of Business Reforms Action Plan

Sectoral reforms have been introduced for the first time in BRAP 2020 wherein 72 Reforms were identified across 9 sectors, namely, trade license, healthcare, legal metrology, cinema halls, hospitality, fire NOC, telecom, movie shooting and tourism. Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), since 2014, has been releasing Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) for steering business reforms to create an investor-friendly ecosystem across the country. So far 4 editions of the assessment of States/UTs have been released, and the latest edition is for 2020 assessment.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor