Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has asked all ports to prepare master plan in order to become Mega Ports by 2047. Sonowal suggested the major ports to draft land policy guidelines, explore potential of satellite presence out of port limits.

In order to make SPVs more efficient and effective, the Minister directed the officials to repurpose the SPVs so as to make them lean and agile towards achieving the desired objectives. He also insisted on enhancing operational performance of Dredging Corporation of India and importance of multimodal connectivity.

