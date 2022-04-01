Hindustan Unilever Ltd spurts 0.46%, up for five straight sessions

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is quoting at Rs 2058.1, up 0.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.28% in last one year as compared to a 19.88% gain in NIFTY and a 6.14% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2058.1, up 0.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 17547.25. The Sensex is at 58877.13, up 0.53%. Hindustan Unilever Ltd has dropped around 4.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Hindustan Unilever Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36287.75, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2063.55, up 0.41% on the day. Hindustan Unilever Ltd is down 13.28% in last one year as compared to a 19.88% gain in NIFTY and a 6.14% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 55.37 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

