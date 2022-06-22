Volumes soar at Hindustan Unilever Ltd counter

Hindustan Unilever Ltd recorded volume of 6.01 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.09 lakh shares

Siemens Ltd, KSB Ltd, EIH Ltd, ITI Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 June 2022.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd recorded volume of 6.01 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.09 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.47% to Rs.2,194.45. Volumes stood at 79671 shares in the last session.

Siemens Ltd clocked volume of 32104 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6294 shares. The stock lost 1.28% to Rs.2,314.00. Volumes stood at 5522 shares in the last session.

KSB Ltd saw volume of 11578 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2599 shares. The stock increased 1.85% to Rs.1,333.05. Volumes stood at 11046 shares in the last session.

EIH Ltd witnessed volume of 1.15 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37260 shares. The stock increased 0.83% to Rs.127.25. Volumes stood at 86327 shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd recorded volume of 1.62 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53224 shares. The stock gained 8.16% to Rs.96.15. Volumes stood at 99772 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)