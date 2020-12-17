FMCG stocks slide

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 50.61 points or 0.4% at 12585.92 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Waterbase Ltd (down 2.47%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (down 1.31%),Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd (down 1.22%),Avanti Feeds Ltd (down 1.18%),Apex Frozen Foods Ltd (down 1.04%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 1.02%), Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd (down 0.74%), EID Parry (India) Ltd (down 0.66%), G M Breweries Ltd (down 0.52%), and Eveready Industries India Ltd (down 0.48%).

On the other hand, AVT Natural Products Ltd (up 6.85%), Parag Milk Foods Ltd (up 3.69%), and S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (up 3.6%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 267.24 or 0.57% at 46933.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 72.95 points or 0.53% at 13755.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 104.08 points or 0.58% at 17956.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 32.03 points or 0.54% at 5979.63.

On BSE,1686 shares were trading in green, 1174 were trading in red and 179 were unchanged.

