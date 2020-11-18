FMCG shares ease

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 118.53 points or 1.03% at 11420.07 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd (down 2.21%), Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd (down 2.05%),Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 1.99%),Kokuyo Camlin Ltd (down 1.92%),Globus Spirits Ltd (down 1.85%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (down 1.67%), ITC Ltd (down 1.55%), Vadilal Industries Ltd (down 1.19%), Nestle India Ltd (down 1.16%), and Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (down 1.12%).

On the other hand, G M Breweries Ltd (up 7.65%), Apex Frozen Foods Ltd (up 6.47%), and Prataap Snacks Ltd (up 6.09%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 68.22 or 0.16% at 44020.93.

The Nifty 50 index was down 1.2 points or 0.01% at 12873.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 129.85 points or 0.82% at 16039.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 56.09 points or 1.03% at 5476.85.

On BSE,1425 shares were trading in green, 1210 were trading in red and 196 were unchanged.

