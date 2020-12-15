FMCG shares slide

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 142.5 points or 1.12% at 12570.13 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Waterbase Ltd (down 5.56%), S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (down 5.37%),Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (down 3.12%),Heritage Foods Ltd (down 2.62%),Eveready Industries India Ltd (down 2.4%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd (down 2.02%), Jyothy Labs Ltd (down 2%), Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (down 1.85%), L T Foods Ltd (down 1.72%), and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 1.71%).

On the other hand, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (up 2.78%), Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (up 2.3%), and Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (up 1.9%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 99.85 or 0.22% at 46153.61.

The Nifty 50 index was down 28.75 points or 0.21% at 13529.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 1.95 points or 0.01% at 17685.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.82 points or 0.2% at 5861.54.

On BSE,1375 shares were trading in green, 1466 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

