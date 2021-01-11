Tata Steel Ltd Slips 2.35%

Tata Steel Ltd has added 11.98% over last one month compared to 12.46% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 6.74% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Steel Ltd fell 2.35% today to trade at Rs 696.25. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 0.85% to quote at 12549.93. The index is up 12.46 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd decreased 2.06% and Hindalco Industries Ltd lost 1.21% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 18.96 % over last one year compared to the 18.29% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Steel Ltd has added 11.98% over last one month compared to 12.46% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 6.74% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.77 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 731.35 on 07 Jan 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 250.9 on 30 Mar 2020.

