FMCG stocks edge lower

FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 14.27 points or 0.09% at 15256.44 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd (down 2.69%), Dodla Dairy Ltd (down 2.22%),EID Parry (India) Ltd (down 1.81%),Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (down 1.28%),Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (down 1.24%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Britannia Industries Ltd (down 0.9%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (down 0.84%), Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (down 0.78%), Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (down 0.74%), and Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (down 0.69%).

On the other hand, Eveready Industries India Ltd (up 6.69%), KRBL Ltd (up 6.19%), and G M Breweries Ltd (up 5.83%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 768.52 or 1.3% at 59695.85.

The Nifty 50 index was up 218.75 points or 1.25% at 17765.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 259.32 points or 0.93% at 28115.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 98.61 points or 1.14% at 8760.46.

On BSE,2005 shares were trading in green, 1163 were trading in red and 155 were unchanged.

