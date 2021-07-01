Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 118.83 points or 0.52% at 22830.15 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 5%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (down 2.11%),Schaeffler India Ltd (down 1.72%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.14%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 0.99%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Thermax Ltd (down 0.53%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 0.49%), AIA Engineering Ltd (down 0.27%), and Siemens Ltd (down 0.18%).

On the other hand, Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 3.31%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 3.18%), and Graphite India Ltd (up 3.11%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 53.93 or 0.1% at 52428.78.

The Nifty 50 index was down 12.5 points or 0.08% at 15709.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 84.25 points or 0.33% at 25316.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.28 points or 0.03% at 7851.03.

On BSE,1659 shares were trading in green, 1436 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

