Fomento Resorts & Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.63 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 99.84% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net Loss of Fomento Resorts & Hotels reported to Rs 29.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 99.84% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.0212.49-33800.0011.77-18.07-0.02-27.44-0.62-29.63-0.95

