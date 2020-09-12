Fomento Resorts & Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.63 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Fomento Resorts & Hotels standalone net profit declines 90.45% in the March 2020 quarter
Hotel stocks rally on easing lockdown curbs
Lockdown has had disastrous impact on hospitality sector; govt support needed: Industry
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit declines 55.99% in the March 2020 quarter
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.18 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 99.84% to Rs 0.02 croreNet Loss of Fomento Resorts & Hotels reported to Rs 29.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 99.84% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.0212.49 -100 OPM %-33800.0011.77 -PBDT-18.07-0.02 -90250 PBT-27.44-0.62 -4326 NP-29.63-0.95 -3019
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU