JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

BF Investment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Fomento Resorts & Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.63 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 99.84% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net Loss of Fomento Resorts & Hotels reported to Rs 29.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 99.84% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.0212.49 -100 OPM %-33800.0011.77 -PBDT-18.07-0.02 -90250 PBT-27.44-0.62 -4326 NP-29.63-0.95 -3019

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 12 2020. 14:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU