Foods & Inns consolidated net profit rises 3650.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 63.74% to Rs 199.09 crore

Net profit of Foods & Inns rose 3650.00% to Rs 11.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 63.74% to Rs 199.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 121.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales199.09121.59 64 OPM %9.216.89 -PBDT13.475.01 169 PBT9.961.74 472 NP11.250.30 3650

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 07:32 IST

