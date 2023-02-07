Foods & Inns consolidated net profit rises 3650.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 63.74% to Rs 199.09 crore

Net profit of Foods & Inns rose 3650.00% to Rs 11.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 63.74% to Rs 199.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 121.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.199.09121.599.216.8913.475.019.961.7411.250.30

