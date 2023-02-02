Bajaj Electricals grants 22,500 stock options

The Stock Options granted are within the Plan Size of 30,27,073 Stock Options as available under the Company's ESOP Scheme 2015.
These options will vest in favour of the grantees over a period of 4 years from the date of grant i.e., 02 February 2023.
