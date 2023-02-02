Bajaj Electricals grants 22,500 stock options

The Board of Bajaj Electricals has approved the grant of 22,500 Stock Options under the Company's Employee Stock Option Scheme 2015 (ESOP Scheme 2015) to 3 eligible employees at a price of Rs. 1148.00 per option, being the closing market price of the Company's equity share on the National Stock Exchange of India, where the traded volume in the Company's shares was higher on February 1, 2023, i.e., the date previous to the date of the Committee Meeting.

The Stock Options granted are within the Plan Size of 30,27,073 Stock Options as available under the Company's ESOP Scheme 2015.

These options will vest in favour of the grantees over a period of 4 years from the date of grant i.e., 02 February 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)