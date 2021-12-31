Fortis Healthcare rises for fifth day; adds over 94% this year

Fortis Healthcare jumped 4.32% to Rs 304.05, extending gains for fifth day in a row.

The stock has added 11.12% in five sessions, from its recent closing low of Rs 273.65 recroded on 24 December 2021.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has added 94.03% while the benchmark Sensex has added 22.19% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 64.495. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 272.83, 270.98 and 248.06, respectively.

Fortis Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare delivery service provider in India. The healthcare verticals of the company primarily comprise hospitals, diagnostics and day care specialty facilities. Currently, the company operates 27 healthcare facilities (including JVs and O&M facilities). The company's network comprises approximately 4,100 operational beds and 419 diagnostics centres.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 106.9 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 3.9 crore in Q2 FY21. Revenue during the quarter rose 47% YoY to Rs 1,462.5 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)