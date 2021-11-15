Healthcare stocks gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 317.06 points or 1.26% at 25475.12 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (up 8.56%), Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (up 5.55%),Fortis Healthcare Ltd (up 4.75%),Syngene International Ltd (up 3.54%),Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 2.87%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Albert David Ltd (up 2.76%), Unichem Laboratories Ltd (up 2.61%), TTK Healthcare Ltd (up 2.38%), Hikal Ltd (up 2.11%), and Kopran Ltd (up 2.09%).

On the other hand, Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (down 9.94%), IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 7.66%), and Fermenta Biotech Ltd (down 6.48%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 312.82 or 0.52% at 60999.51.

The Nifty 50 index was up 95.65 points or 0.53% at 18198.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 19.09 points or 0.07% at 29251.62.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.1 points or 0.45% at 9183.21.

On BSE,1510 shares were trading in green, 1373 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)