Franklin Industries standalone net profit rises 220.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.73% to Rs 8.10 crore

Net profit of Franklin Industries rose 220.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.73% to Rs 8.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.8.106.885.312.030.430.140.430.140.320.10

