Franklin Industries standalone net profit rises 220.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.73% to Rs 8.10 crore

Net profit of Franklin Industries rose 220.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.73% to Rs 8.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.106.88 18 OPM %5.312.03 -PBDT0.430.14 207 PBT0.430.14 207 NP0.320.10 220

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 07:42 IST

