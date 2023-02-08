Franklin Industries standalone net profit rises 220.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 17.73% to Rs 8.10 croreNet profit of Franklin Industries rose 220.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.73% to Rs 8.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.106.88 18 OPM %5.312.03 -PBDT0.430.14 207 PBT0.430.14 207 NP0.320.10 220
