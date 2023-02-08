Deepak Nitrite consolidated net profit declines 13.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.61% to Rs 1991.06 croreNet profit of Deepak Nitrite declined 13.78% to Rs 209.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 242.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.61% to Rs 1991.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1722.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1991.061722.27 16 OPM %15.8020.43 -PBDT322.12370.80 -13 PBT281.02325.33 -14 NP209.05242.46 -14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU