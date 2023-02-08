Deepak Nitrite consolidated net profit declines 13.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.61% to Rs 1991.06 crore

Net profit of Deepak Nitrite declined 13.78% to Rs 209.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 242.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.61% to Rs 1991.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1722.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1991.061722.2715.8020.43322.12370.80281.02325.33209.05242.46

