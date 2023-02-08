Deepak Nitrite consolidated net profit declines 13.78% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 15.61% to Rs 1991.06 crore

Net profit of Deepak Nitrite declined 13.78% to Rs 209.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 242.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.61% to Rs 1991.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1722.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1991.061722.27 16 OPM %15.8020.43 -PBDT322.12370.80 -13 PBT281.02325.33 -14 NP209.05242.46 -14

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 07:41 IST

