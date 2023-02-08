Parvati Sweetners and Power standalone net profit rises 32200.00% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 21.90% to Rs 10.80 crore

Net profit of Parvati Sweetners and Power rose 32200.00% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.90% to Rs 10.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales10.808.86 22 OPM %47.9620.65 -PBDT4.481.15 290 PBT3.340.05 6580 NP3.230.01 32200

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 07:41 IST

