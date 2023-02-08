Parvati Sweetners and Power standalone net profit rises 32200.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.90% to Rs 10.80 crore

Net profit of Parvati Sweetners and Power rose 32200.00% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.90% to Rs 10.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.10.808.8647.9620.654.481.153.340.053.230.01

