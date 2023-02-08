Sobha consolidated net profit declines 47.87% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.51% to Rs 868.20 crore

Net profit of Sobha declined 47.87% to Rs 31.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 61.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.51% to Rs 868.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 622.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.868.20622.3010.2324.1552.6099.2035.1081.2031.8061.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)