Sobha consolidated net profit declines 47.87% in the December 2022 quarter

Business Standard

Sales rise 39.51% to Rs 868.20 crore

Net profit of Sobha declined 47.87% to Rs 31.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 61.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.51% to Rs 868.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 622.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales868.20622.30 40 OPM %10.2324.15 -PBDT52.6099.20 -47 PBT35.1081.20 -57 NP31.8061.00 -48

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 07:41 IST

