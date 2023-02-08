Everest Industries consolidated net profit declines 30.88% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.33% to Rs 392.35 croreNet profit of Everest Industries declined 30.88% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.33% to Rs 392.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 337.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales392.35337.26 16 OPM %4.534.62 -PBDT16.5818.42 -10 PBT8.2111.44 -28 NP4.977.19 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU