Everest Industries consolidated net profit declines 30.88% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Everest Industries declined 30.88% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.33% to Rs 392.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 337.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

