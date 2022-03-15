Fund raising plan boosts Manappuram Finance

Manappuram Finance gained 2.01% to Rs 117 after the NBFC announced that the meeting of the board of directors is scheduled on 17 March 2022 to consider and approve borrowing program for FY2022-23.

In an exchange filing, Manappuram Finance said, the board of directors will be meeting on Thursday, 17 March 2022, to consider and approve borrowing program including issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures, notes, bonds (Debt Securities) in onshore/offshore market by way of private placement and/or public issue for FY 2022-23.

The company said that the board will also discuss business plan for FY 2022-23.

Manappuram Finance is one of India's leading gold loan NBFCs. The company reported 46% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 261 crore on a 9% decline in total income to Rs 1,506.85 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21

