Heranba Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Linde India Ltd, Polyplex Corporation Ltd, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd and West Coast Paper Mills Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 March 2022.

Heranba Industries Ltd surged 12.88% to Rs 683.25 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 23940 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15718 shares in the past one month.

Linde India Ltd spiked 12.11% to Rs 3278.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10726 shares in the past one month.

Polyplex Corporation Ltd soared 10.36% to Rs 2142.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18014 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12938 shares in the past one month.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd rose 8.81% to Rs 61.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd added 7.79% to Rs 296.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16532 shares in the past one month.

