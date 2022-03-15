Ramkrishna Forgings soars on bagging order from India's largest MHCV maker

-
ALSO READ
Ramkrishna Forgings gains on bagging order worth Rs 65 cr from Indian arm of Hitachi
Ramkrishna Forging jumps after tieup with US firm for light vehicle segment
Ramkrishna Forgings gains on bagging order
Ramkrishna Forgings sizzles after order win
Ramkrishna Forgings bags order worth $1.2 mn in oil & gas segment
-
Ramkrishna Forgings jumped 6.34% to Rs 192.95 after the company bagged an order worth Rs 75 crore per annum from India's largest OEM in the MHCV segments.
Commenting on the order win Naresh Jalan , managing director, Ramkrishna Forgings, said: With Indian CV segment showing signs of uptrend we are optimistic about the opportunities it will present in the future. We have established a strong presence among domestic customers and are steadily cementing our position on the back of recent order wins.
The Rs 750-Million per annum order win from India's largest MHCV OEM demonstrates superior product quality and strong execution capabilities. We are seeing an increasing acceptance of our products from a wide range of customers across segments and geographies. We continue our growth trajectory on the back of new orders and expected repeat orders which will propel us to our target."
Ramkrishna Forgings makes forged products. It is a supplier to various sectors like automotive, railways, farm equipment, bearings, oil & gas, power and construction, earth moving & mining, both in India & overseas markets. On a consolidated basis, net profit of Ramkrishna Forgings surged 206.42% to Rs 45.35 crore on 49.27% increse in net sales to Rs 601.32 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU