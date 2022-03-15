L&T subsidiary bags multiple orders from various biz. in India and abroad

-
The Power Transmission & Distribution business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) bagged significant orders in India and abroad.
As per L&T's classification, the value of the significant project is Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore. The renewable arm of the business has won an order to construct a 245 MW solar power project in Rajasthan.
L&T has secured a second order to implement a solar photovoltaic cum storage project in the Kutch district of Gujarat. The large scale, grid interactive green energy storage project will have a 35 MW (AC) solar capacity and a 57 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).
In the Middle East region, the business has won orders for the supply and construction of shunt reactors in 132 kV substations on a turnkey basis. These reactive power compensation elements will be added to the 132kV network of Dubai's Electricity infrastructure and will provide voltage control to help in maintaining the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency.
The company's consolidated net profit fell 16.70% to Rs 2,054.74 crore on 11.14% increase in net sales to Rs 39,562.92 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) gained 0.24% to Rs 1,751.55 on BSE. L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.
