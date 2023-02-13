Commercial Syn Bags consolidated net profit declines 55.69% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 12.07% to Rs 64.86 croreNet profit of Commercial Syn Bags declined 55.69% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.07% to Rs 64.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 73.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales64.8673.76 -12 OPM %7.748.92 -PBDT4.036.26 -36 PBT1.713.94 -57 NP1.523.43 -56
