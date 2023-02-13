Commercial Syn Bags consolidated net profit declines 55.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.07% to Rs 64.86 crore

Net profit of Commercial Syn Bags declined 55.69% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.07% to Rs 64.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 73.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.64.8673.767.748.924.036.261.713.941.523.43

