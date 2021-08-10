Vakrangee launches complete travel services across its platform

Vakrangee has partnered with TSI Yatra to offer assisted online travel services.

Vakrangee has launched the complete bouquet of travel services across its platform and made services such as domestic/international flight bookings operationally live across its entire network of more than 11,900+ Nextgen Vakrangee kendras.

Vakrangee intends to provide digital travel services in the remotest parts of the country at competitive prices as well as provide its business partners with a reach in the unserved parts of the country and access to a untapped customer base.

Currently, Vakrangee will be offering domestic/ international flights bookings from its Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras. Further, additional services like hotel bookings as well as travel & holiday tour packages are in process of becoming operational and would be launched very soon. The tie-up completed the entire offering of assisted online travel services.

Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras exclusively offer a comprehensive range of products and services across banking, insurance, ATM, Assisted e-Commerce, e-Governance and logistics. With 70% of its Nextgen outlets in Tier-5 and 6 towns, Vakrangee will make available flight and hotel booking services to its customers in the most remote and hitherto unserved/ underserved parts of the country.

Vakrangee currently has 11,900 Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras spread across 27 States & UTs, 520+ districts and 4,620+ postal codes. More than 70% of these outlets are in Tier 5 and 6 towns. Vakrangee's planned target is to reach at least 25,000 Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras by FY2022 and further enhance it to reach 75,000 Nextgen outlets by FY2026.

The company has tied up with reputed partners spread across banking, ATM, insurance, financial services, e-commerce, e-governance and logistics verticals to offer its customers best-in-class services and products.

Vakrangee's consolidated net profit soared 96.2% to Rs 23.33 crore on a 127% fall in net sales to Rs 154.02 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Vakrangee offer an extensive array of services across various sectors by providing BFSI, ATM, e-commerce & logistics services through its Vakrangee Kendras.

Shares of Vakrangee gained 0.16% to Rs 31.60 on BSE. The stock hovered in the range of Rs 31.30 to Rs 32.45 so far.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)