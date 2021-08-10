Volumes soar at Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd counter

-
-
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd recorded volume of 2.51 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 16.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15298 shares
Timken India Ltd, Future Retail Ltd, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 August 2021.
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd recorded volume of 2.51 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 16.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15298 shares. The stock lost 0.74% to Rs.629.00. Volumes stood at 7862 shares in the last session.
Timken India Ltd notched up volume of 8515 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2206 shares. The stock rose 4.30% to Rs.1,553.60. Volumes stood at 2432 shares in the last session.
Future Retail Ltd clocked volume of 24.7 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.65 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.94% to Rs.52.00. Volumes stood at 10.52 lakh shares in the last session.
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd witnessed volume of 4.73 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.35 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.68% to Rs.51.95. Volumes stood at 4.61 lakh shares in the last session.
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd saw volume of 41388 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13428 shares. The stock increased 2.73% to Rs.1,115.65. Volumes stood at 17702 shares in the last session.
