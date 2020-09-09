Board of Texmaco Rail & Engineering withdraws proposal for rights issue

-
ALSO READ
Texmaco Rail & Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 98.70 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
JSPL bags Rs 50 cr order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France
Wipro, IDBI Bank, TeamLease Services in action
Cyient inks pact with Hitachi Rail to accelerate signalling technology deployment
-
At meeting held on 08 September 2020The Board of Texmaco Rail & Engineering at its meeting held on 08 September 2020 has withdrawn the proposal for rights issue in view of factors completely beyond the Company's control, i.e., the changes in the ground realities due to plummeting GDP and economy as a result of the slowdown in the world-wide economy further aggravated lately due to onset of COVID-19 pandemic resulting in the prevailing market price of the Company's Equity Shares falling much below the proposed Rights Issue price.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU