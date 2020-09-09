Board of Texmaco Rail & Engineering withdraws proposal for rights issue

At meeting held on 08 September 2020

The Board of Texmaco Rail & Engineering at its meeting held on 08 September 2020 has withdrawn the proposal for rights issue in view of factors completely beyond the Company's control, i.e., the changes in the ground realities due to plummeting GDP and economy as a result of the slowdown in the world-wide economy further aggravated lately due to onset of COVID-19 pandemic resulting in the prevailing market price of the Company's Equity Shares falling much below the proposed Rights Issue price.

