Volumes spurt at Tata Coffee Ltd counter

National Fertilizer Ltd, CARE Ratings Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 December 2020.

Tata Coffee Ltd notched up volume of 33.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.41 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.62% to Rs.105.95. Volumes stood at 5.3 lakh shares in the last session.

National Fertilizer Ltd saw volume of 30.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.39 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.30% to Rs.36.25. Volumes stood at 5.45 lakh shares in the last session.

CARE Ratings Ltd registered volume of 12.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.78 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.75% to Rs.570.80. Volumes stood at 8.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd notched up volume of 1.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30795 shares. The stock rose 5.04% to Rs.856.25. Volumes stood at 69002 shares in the last session.

Orient Cement Ltd registered volume of 18.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.03 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.33% to Rs.76.90. Volumes stood at 5.14 lakh shares in the last session.

