Capital Goods stocks slip

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 29.04 points or 0.11% at 27411.77 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 1.53%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.3%),Thermax Ltd (down 1.29%),Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 1.15%),Timken India Ltd (down 0.9%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Siemens Ltd (down 0.62%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 0.48%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 0.47%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (down 0.41%), and Polycab India Ltd (down 0.4%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 3.67%), HEG Ltd (up 2.31%), and Finolex Cables Ltd (up 1.71%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 54.91 or 0.09% at 58629.08.

The Nifty 50 index was down 15.65 points or 0.09% at 17482.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 134.28 points or 0.48% at 28263.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 23.26 points or 0.27% at 8517.8.

On BSE,1674 shares were trading in green, 1647 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

