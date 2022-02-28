Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

HBL Power Systems Ltd, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd, Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd and Kuantum Papers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 February 2022.

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd lost 8.80% to Rs 113.45 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 18835 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7247 shares in the past one month.

HBL Power Systems Ltd crashed 6.90% to Rs 60. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd tumbled 6.34% to Rs 1134. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2416 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7100 shares in the past one month.

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd corrected 5.47% to Rs 47.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 746 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6063 shares in the past one month.

Kuantum Papers Ltd dropped 5.47% to Rs 70.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5288 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17142 shares in the past one month.

