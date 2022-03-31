Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 87.84 points or 0.39% at 22376.25 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 4.73%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.44%), Coal India Ltd (down 0.33%), and Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.05%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.11%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.1%), and NMDC Ltd (up 1.85%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 54.91 or 0.09% at 58629.08.

The Nifty 50 index was down 15.65 points or 0.09% at 17482.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 134.28 points or 0.48% at 28263.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 23.26 points or 0.27% at 8517.8.

On BSE,1674 shares were trading in green, 1647 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

