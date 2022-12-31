Future Lifestyle Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.53 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 78.68% to Rs 177.61 crore

Net Loss of Future Lifestyle Fashions reported to Rs 7.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 209.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 78.68% to Rs 177.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 833.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.177.61833.14-10.312.2882.51-46.34-7.53-212.13-7.53-209.22

