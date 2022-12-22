Marshall Machines reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Simmonds Marshall consolidated net profit declines 95.40% in the September 2022 quarter
Bee Electronic Machines reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Windsor Machines reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.28 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Lokesh Machines standalone net profit rises 49.38% in the September 2022 quarter
Macpower CNC Machines standalone net profit declines 11.49% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 32.80% to Rs 8.40 croreNet Loss of Marshall Machines reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 32.80% to Rs 8.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.4012.50 -33 OPM %5.605.52 -PBDT0.52-0.36 LP PBT-0.92-1.98 54 NP-0.69-1.42 51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU