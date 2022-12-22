Bombay Rayon Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.69 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bombay Rayon Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 62.91 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Raj Rayon Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.77 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Baroda Rayon Corporation standalone net profit declines 61.49% in the September 2022 quarter
Arvind Fashions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Future Lifestyle Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 135.96 crore in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 66.65% to Rs 7.27 croreNet Loss of Bombay Rayon Fashions reported to Rs 36.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 99.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 66.65% to Rs 7.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.2721.80 -67 OPM %-232.87-316.15 -PBDT-17.32-90.92 81 PBT-32.31-107.89 70 NP-36.69-99.31 63
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU