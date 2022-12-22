Bombay Rayon Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.69 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 66.65% to Rs 7.27 crore

Net Loss of Bombay Rayon Fashions reported to Rs 36.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 99.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 66.65% to Rs 7.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.7.2721.80-232.87-316.15-17.32-90.92-32.31-107.89-36.69-99.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)