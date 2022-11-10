G G Dandekar Machine Works reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Volumes jump at Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd counter
Datamatics positioned as Niche Player in Finance and Accounting BPO
Lakshmi Machine Works consolidated net profit rises 139.60% in the September 2022 quarter
Lakshmi Machine Works gains after stellar Q2 performance
Lakshmi Machine Works consolidated net profit rises 217.58% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 116.22% to Rs 0.80 croreNet profit of G G Dandekar Machine Works reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 116.22% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.800.37 116 OPM %46.25-167.57 -PBDT0.39-0.52 LP PBT-0.37-0.65 43 NP0.30-0.73 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU