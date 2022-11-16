JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Vidli Restaurants standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

G G Engineering reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 436.87% to Rs 36.99 crore

G G Engineering reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 436.87% to Rs 36.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales36.996.89 437 OPM %0.11-1.45 -PBDT-0.24-0.28 14 PBT-0.47-0.57 18 NP0-0.29 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 08:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU