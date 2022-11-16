G G Engineering reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 436.87% to Rs 36.99 crore

G G Engineering reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 436.87% to Rs 36.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.36.996.890.11-1.45-0.24-0.28-0.47-0.570-0.29

