G G Engineering reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 436.87% to Rs 36.99 croreG G Engineering reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 436.87% to Rs 36.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales36.996.89 437 OPM %0.11-1.45 -PBDT-0.24-0.28 14 PBT-0.47-0.57 18 NP0-0.29 100
