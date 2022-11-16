JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Vidli Restaurants standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Intrasoft Technologies consolidated net profit declines 25.51% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 7.49% to Rs 109.73 crore

Net profit of Intrasoft Technologies declined 25.51% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.49% to Rs 109.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 102.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales109.73102.08 7 OPM %3.512.34 -PBDT3.363.80 -12 PBT3.083.45 -11 NP2.573.45 -26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 08:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU