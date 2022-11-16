Intrasoft Technologies consolidated net profit declines 25.51% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.49% to Rs 109.73 crore

Net profit of Intrasoft Technologies declined 25.51% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.49% to Rs 109.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 102.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.109.73102.083.512.343.363.803.083.452.573.45

