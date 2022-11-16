Intrasoft Technologies consolidated net profit declines 25.51% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.49% to Rs 109.73 croreNet profit of Intrasoft Technologies declined 25.51% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.49% to Rs 109.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 102.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales109.73102.08 7 OPM %3.512.34 -PBDT3.363.80 -12 PBT3.083.45 -11 NP2.573.45 -26
