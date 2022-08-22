G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Cineline India Ltd, S.M. Gold Ltd, Almondz Global Securities Ltd and Flexituff Ventures International Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 August 2022.

G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd crashed 19.99% to Rs 245.4 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cineline India Ltd lost 9.98% to Rs 132.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35688 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16440 shares in the past one month.

S.M. Gold Ltd tumbled 8.93% to Rs 51. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24721 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54056 shares in the past one month.

Almondz Global Securities Ltd fell 8.65% to Rs 88.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31801 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10288 shares in the past one month.

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd pared 7.67% to Rs 27.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4327 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3278 shares in the past one month.

