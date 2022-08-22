Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 65.93 points or 1.84% at 3521.73 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (down 3.53%), Sobha Ltd (down 2.65%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.31%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.77%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 1.53%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.52%), DLF Ltd (down 1.49%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 1%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.41%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.17%).

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 728.17 or 1.22% at 58917.98.

The Nifty 50 index was down 225.3 points or 1.27% at 17533.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 220.3 points or 0.78% at 27955.08.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 112.77 points or 1.27% at 8750.24.

On BSE,1257 shares were trading in green, 2202 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.

