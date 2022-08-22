SEAMEC Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Gautam Gems Ltd, Sakuma Exports Ltd, Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup and D B Corp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 August 2022.

SEAMEC Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 1044 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8075 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 806 shares in the past one month.

Gautam Gems Ltd surged 16.05% to Rs 11.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22985 shares in the past one month.

Sakuma Exports Ltd spiked 15.61% to Rs 15.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86334 shares in the past one month.

Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup gained 13.95% to Rs 177.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 150 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 228 shares in the past one month.

D B Corp Ltd spurt 13.62% to Rs 108.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25885 shares in the past one month.

