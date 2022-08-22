TV18 Broadcast Ltd spurts 1.23%, gains for third straight session

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is quoting at Rs 41.25, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.32% in last one year as compared to a 6.49% jump in NIFTY and a 31.32% jump in the Nifty IT index.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 41.25, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.07% on the day, quoting at 17567.7. The Sensex is at 59018.54, down 1.05%. TV18 Broadcast Ltd has gained around 11.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which TV18 Broadcast Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2063.6, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 87.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 92.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 47.94 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

