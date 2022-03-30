BHEL wins prestigious order for Compressor Package from Iraq

Bharat Heavy Electricals has achieved yet another milestone in its international business by bagging a prestigious order for a Compressor Package from Iraq.

Won in the face of stiff competition, the order for the Package for Baiji Refinery in Iraq, has been placed by Northern Refineries Company (NRC), a National Oil refinery company owned by Ministry of Oil, Republic of Iraq.

The order envisages design, engineering, manufacturing and supply of electric motor driven Recycle Gas Centrifugal compressor and will be executed by BHEL's International Operations Division along with its manufacturing units at Hyderabad and Bhopal.

The new compressor will replace the existing compressor, also supplied by BHEL in the year 2000, which was damaged due to the war in Iraq.

BHEL has a strong presence in Iraq, having supplied several Gas Turbine based Power Plants, including 4x157 MW Gas Turbine Generator (GTG) units for Baiji Power Station and 2x125 MW GTG units for Rumailla Power Station. BHEL has also executed a turnkey order for construction of 4x125 MW Gas Turbine based Sulaymaniyah Power Project in Iraq.

