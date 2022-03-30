BHEL wins prestigious order for Compressor Package from Iraq

Bharat Heavy Electricals has achieved yet another milestone in its international business by bagging a prestigious order for a Compressor Package from Iraq.
Won in the face of stiff competition, the order for the Package for Baiji Refinery in Iraq, has been placed by Northern Refineries Company (NRC), a National Oil refinery company owned by Ministry of Oil, Republic of Iraq.
The order envisages design, engineering, manufacturing and supply of electric motor driven Recycle Gas Centrifugal compressor and will be executed by BHEL's International Operations Division along with its manufacturing units at Hyderabad and Bhopal.
The new compressor will replace the existing compressor, also supplied by BHEL in the year 2000, which was damaged due to the war in Iraq.
BHEL has a strong presence in Iraq, having supplied several Gas Turbine based Power Plants, including 4x157 MW Gas Turbine Generator (GTG) units for Baiji Power Station and 2x125 MW GTG units for Rumailla Power Station. BHEL has also executed a turnkey order for construction of 4x125 MW Gas Turbine based Sulaymaniyah Power Project in Iraq.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU